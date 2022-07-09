Police investigate man shot in Anderson Friday night

The 64-year-old victim was recovering in stable condition at an Anderson hospital early Saturday.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left a man wounded in middle of the street.

The 64-year-old victim was recovering in stable condition at an Anderson hospital early Saturday, according to an incident report from Anderson PD.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Fulton Street around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the wounded man and secured the scene, rendering first aid until an ambulance took him to the hospital.

The case has been assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division and remains ongoing.

Investigators have not shared information about a possible motive or suspect in the shooting.