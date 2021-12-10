Police investigate east Indianapolis shooting that injured adult, child

One of the victims, identified only as "a juvenile" is in critical condition, according to IMPD.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were shot on the city's east side Monday night.

The incident happened just before midnight at Wellington Village Apartments in the 1800 block of Wellington Avenue, which is northwest of 16th Street and Franklin Road.

IMPD officers were sent to the complex when someone reported hearing the sound of gunfire. When they arrived, police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to Eskenazi Health in stable condition.

A short time later, officers found a second man who was injured, apparently shot multiple times. IMPD didn't confirm his age, referring to him only as "a juvenile." He was transported to Riley Hospital in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the incident but said it appeared the two were shooting at each other at one point. A spokesperson told 13News it appears the gunfire started inside an apartment and ended in a parking lot.

No one else was injured.

If you have information, call the IMPD homicide division or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.