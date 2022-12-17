Police investigate bomb threat at Brown County business

A Nashville business was evacuated Friday after a caller threatened a restaurant and investigating officers.

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Police in Brown County continue to investigate threats made to a local business and law enforcement officers Friday afternoon.

In a social media post, the Nashville Police Department said dispatchers received a phoned bomb threat around 3:30 p.m. The caller claimed to have placed multiple explosive devices inside and outside the Out of the Ordinary and Hickory Bar restaurant on South Van Buren Street.

The caller also told police they were "watching over the scene nearby with a sniper rifle" and threatened to shoot police.

Officers from multiple departments evacuated the area and created a safe perimeter around the business. A state police bomb squad was called, as were federal agents.

After what police called a lengthy and thorough investigation, it was determined that the area was safe and that the individual was using a live street view camera while making the threats.

Police said while the investigation is ongoing, they don't believe there is any immediate danger to the public.