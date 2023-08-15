Police investigate 1-year-old death in Lafayette

Maurice Parker, who would've turned 2 years old in September, died at a home in the 700 block of Union Street, near North 7th Street.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police are investigating after 1-year-old Maurice Parker died Monday afternoon in Lafayette.

Parker, who would've turned 2 years old in September, died at a home in the 700 block of Union Street, near North 7th Street. The Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office responded to the scene around 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 14.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office preliminarily said Parker had no signs of trauma. A manner of death is pending toxicology and histology, according to the coroner's office.