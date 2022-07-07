Police identify juvenile in Lebanon schools threat

Lebanon PD coordinated with state, federal and international law enforcement to identify who might be behind the threat.

LEBANON, Indiana — The Lebanon Police Department identified a juvenile suspected to be behind a school threat.

Police were notified of the threat on July 4. The threat involved a school within the Lebanon Community School Corporation but did not specify the school.

Police said they then made contact with a juvenile and his family in the investigation. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Lebanon Community School Corporation released the following statement:

LCSC has procedures and policies in place to investigate and respond to potential threats, as well as disciplinary consequences, up to and including suspension or expulsion, for responsible parties.

The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. If you have not already done so, we invite you to learn more about the LCSC Safety Tip Line, which allows students, parents, staff, and community members to submit concerns anonymously 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Tips can be submitted at Safety / Tip Line (leb.k12.in.us) or via text message.

Text your keyword (LHS, LMS, or LCSC for elementary schools) and your tip to 847411.

You can learn more about the LSPD and obtain contact information for our officers, in the safety section of Safety / Safety (leb.k12.in.us).