Police: Gunfire between 2 cars in Lawrence leaves 3 people wounded

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Three people were injured late Thursday when gunfire erupted between two vehicles in Lawrence.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the area of 11900 East 62nd Street, which is just off Pendleton Pike.

Police are still trying to determine exactly where the shots were fired but told 13News they believe people in two cars fired shots.

Three people, who police identified only as adults, were struck. A Lawrence police spokesperson described the injuries as "graze wounds" and said only one of the victims was taken to a hospital to be treated.

An investigation into the incident is underway.