Police: Family fight leads to shooting of 12-year-old in Anderson

Police said the shooting happened Tuesday in the 1700 block of Jackson Street.
Credit: Herald Bulletin
An Anderson Police Department patrol car is shown in this 2017 file photo.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Police are investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old boy injured Tuesday. 

Police said they responded to a report of a fight in the 1700 block of Jackson Street shortly after 11 a.m. 

Officers were told the fight had escalated to gunshots being fired and a family member was driving the 12-year-old to the hospital. 

Police said a family dispute between siblings resulted in the shooting. 

Police said the boy is in stable condition at an Anderson hospital. 

Detectives are currently interviewing the 15-year-old suspect.

