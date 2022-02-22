Police: Family fight leads to shooting of 12-year-old in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Police are investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old boy injured Tuesday.
Police said they responded to a report of a fight in the 1700 block of Jackson Street shortly after 11 a.m.
Officers were told the fight had escalated to gunshots being fired and a family member was driving the 12-year-old to the hospital.
Police said a family dispute between siblings resulted in the shooting.
Police said the boy is in stable condition at an Anderson hospital.
Detectives are currently interviewing the 15-year-old suspect.
