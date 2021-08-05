The clerk had called 911 and said he shot at two people, police said.

DALLAS — A Dallas store clerk was arrested on a murder charge in the shooting death of a man accused of stealing beer from the store, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday at a 7-Eleven store in the 400 block of North Zang Boulevard, near Davis Street.

The clerk, Delon Johnson, 23, had called 911 and said he shot at two people, according to police.

When officers arrived, they learned that two men had stolen beer from the store and that Johnson followed them into the parking lot, demanding they drop what they had taken. Johnson then shot at their vehicle, police alleged.

One person in the car suffered a gunshot wound and the other person fled the area. The person who was shot was taken to a hospital, where he died.

A 7-ELEVEN store clerk shoots and kills one of two men suspected in a beer theft at a store on Zang. Dallas PD investigating. pic.twitter.com/uJrXngdjos — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) August 5, 2021