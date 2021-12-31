Police close 116th Street in Fishers to negotiate with barricaded subject

FISHERS, Ind. — Police closed 116th Street in Fishers Friday morning while they negotiated with a person barricaded in a parked car near Olio Road.
The standoff began on Interstate 69 around 8:30 a.m. and moved to the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road after the person in question drove there and parked. The section of 116th between Olio and Brooks School roads was closed to traffic while police and SWAT team members dealt with the situation.
Police have not revealed the nature of the standoff but it is believed children and weapons could be involved in the situation.
