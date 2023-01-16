Ohio fugitive leads police on multiple-county chase in Indiana

The chase started Monday around 3:15 a.m. on I-65 near Whitestown and ended on I-70 near Greenfield.

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Police arrested an Ohio man after a chase across multiple counties early Monday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m., a Whitestown police officer tried to pull over a vehicle going south on Interstate 65, near the exit to County Road 550 South and Indianapolis Road. The officer claims the car was swerving and suspected the driver might be intoxicated.

Police said the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase. Indiana State Police joined the chase and set up tire deflation devices on I-65 south in downtown Indianapolis, near the exit to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

The driver then headed east on Interstate 70 toward Greenfield, where Greenfield officers set up tire deflation devices near the State Road 9 exit.

The tire deflation devices worked the second time, ending the pursuit.

#BREAKING A police chase that started in Boone Co. has ended on I-70 EB near just Greenfield exit @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/7zAXYWFY2r — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) January 16, 2023

Police took the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Marcus Curtis, from Ohio, into custody without incident.

A further investigation determined Curtis was wanted on a warrant out of Ohio for parole violation for a homicide, as well as a warrant out of Georgia for terrorist threats.

Curtis was booked into the Boone County Jail, pending a felony charge of resisting law enforcement, as well as extradition to Ohio.