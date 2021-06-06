Police chase starts in Frankfort, ends in crash in Lafayette

A man with an active warrant sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 25-mile police chase reached speeds of 100 miles per hour Saturday night and ended with a crash in downtown Lafayette. Police say it started as traffic stop in Frankfort.

The subject of the pursuit was a man wanted on a warrant who drove away from Frankfort officers who followed him north into Lafayette.

According to police, the man crashed his car, then got out and ran into the attic of a three-story building nearby.

He was eventually apprehended and taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.