Police chase starts in Frankfort, ends in crash in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 25-mile police chase reached speeds of 100 miles per hour Saturday night and ended with a crash in downtown Lafayette. Police say it started as traffic stop in Frankfort.
The subject of the pursuit was a man wanted on a warrant who drove away from Frankfort officers who followed him north into Lafayette.
According to police, the man crashed his car, then got out and ran into the attic of a three-story building nearby.
He was eventually apprehended and taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
No one else was hurt.
Indiana State Police, Tippecanoe County Sheriff's deputies, Lafayette Police and Frankfort Police were all involved in pursuit.