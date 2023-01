The crash happened in the intersection of Shelby and East Morris streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a serious crash in Fountain Square.

It happened just after noon in the intersection of Shelby and East Morris streets. It appears to 13News crews on the scene that two cars were involved.

It is not yet clear how many people were injured or how bad those injuries were.

IMPD is asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.

