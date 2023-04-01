Driver hits multiple vehicles in northeast side police chase, injuring 4

Two men and two women were injured in the crash. The suspect was also injured. All were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

INDIANAPOLIS — A police chase on the northeast side of Indianapolis ended in a multi-vehicle crash with five people, including the suspect, being injured on Wednesday night.

The chase began just before 8:15 p.m. when an officer saw a driver commit a traffic infraction near 33rd Street and Keystone Avenue and started following the driver.

That's when the driver started weaving in and out of traffic and then ran another car off the road, according to IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer.

At that point, the officer turned on his lights and tried to stop the driver for reckless driving, but the driver didn't stop. This led to a police chase through a residential area on the northeast side of the city.

The length of the chase was about four miles. It ended when the driver ran a red light and hit two vehicles at the intersection of 42nd Street and North Arlington Avenue.

Two women and two men were injured in the crash. They were taken to area hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.

The suspect was arrested at the scene for several traffic infractions and reckless driving and then taken to the hospital to be treated for a broken leg.

Police later discovered the driver, who has not yet been identified by police, was wanted on three outstanding warrants, including a warrant for misdemeanor invasion of privacy and criminal mischief in Marion County and two other felony warrants outside of Marion County — one for fraud and identity deception and the other for counterfeiting.