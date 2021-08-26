Police believe two deadly shootings in Delaware County are connected

Police said two early morning shootings in Delaware County appear to be connected.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police said an early morning shooting appears to be connected to another shooting in Daleville.

Police said they responded to a call of man dead in a yard around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Madison Street.

Police said the man had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 12:30 a.m., Daleville police attempted to stop a speeding car on I-69.

As officers approached the car, police said the driver took his own life.

Police said it appears the shooting in Muncie happened prior to the shooting in Daleville.

Police confirm the two men are related by marriage.

The Delaware County Coroner's Office has not released the name of either man.