Police asking for help identifying Greenwood theft suspect

A woman was caught on surveillance video rummaging through a victim’s belongings at the Freedom Springs Aquatic Park on July 4.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana and Greenwood Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect.

On July 4, 2021, Greenwood police responded to Freedom Springs Aquatic Park on West Stop 18 Road for a report of a stolen cell phone and wallet.

Police said surveillance video from the aquatic park shows a woman rummaging through the victim’s belongings. After the incident, the woman may have left the Aquatic Park in a blue Honda Accord.

Greenwood police also shared a post on Facebook in reference to a separate theft incident. Although the suspects may look alike, police don't know if the two cases are connected at this time.

Greenwood Police Department needs your help to identify the person in the photos below. They are a person of interest in... Posted by Greenwood Police Department on Tuesday, July 20, 2021