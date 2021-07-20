Police asking for help identifying Greenwood theft suspect

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana and Greenwood Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect.
On July 4, 2021, Greenwood police responded to Freedom Springs Aquatic Park on West Stop 18 Road for a report of a stolen cell phone and wallet.
Police said surveillance video from the aquatic park shows a woman rummaging through the victim’s belongings. After the incident, the woman may have left the Aquatic Park in a blue Honda Accord.
Greenwood police also shared a post on Facebook in reference to a separate theft incident. Although the suspects may look alike, police don't know if the two cases are connected at this time.
Anyone with any information about the woman is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or the Greenwood tip line at 317-865-0300.