Police arrest suspect in attack, robbery at Beech Grove motel

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Beech Grove Police arrested Dandre Woods for an attack on a motel worker June 28. Woods is being held on a $20,000 bond for robbery.
Surveillance video caught the attack and robbery as a man and woman were trying to check out of their room at the Super 8 Motel on Emerson Avenue. Police said the pair got into an argument with the front desk worker over a cell phone left in the room.
As the worker was reissuing the room deposit, police said Woods hit the clerk in the face and then grabbed cash out of the register. Woods and the woman made off with about $260. The clerk was not seriously hurt.