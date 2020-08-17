Police arrest suspect in attack, robbery at Beech Grove motel

Surveillance video caught the attack and robbery as a man and woman were trying to check out of their room at the Super 8 Motel on Emerson Avenue.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Beech Grove Police arrested Dandre Woods for an attack on a motel worker June 28. Woods is being held on a $20,000 bond for robbery.

Surveillance video caught the attack and robbery as a man and woman were trying to check out of their room at the Super 8 Motel on Emerson Avenue. Police said the pair got into an argument with the front desk worker over a cell phone left in the room.