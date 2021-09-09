Student arrested for attempted murder in stabbing at North Central High School

Wyatt Maxey, 18, was arrested on preliminary charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested an 18-year-old student in a stabbing at North Central High School on Wednesday.

Police said their investigation found Maxey and a 17-year-old student had a dispute over social media. That led to an argument outside the school Wednesday morning that continued inside.

That's where police allege Maxey stabbed the 17-year-old student.

The school nurse tended to the injured student immediately after the incident. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make a final decision on charges against Maxey.

In a video statement released Wednesday afternoon, Washington Township Superintendent Dr. Nikki Woodson said she was "deeply saddened" by the "senseless act of violence."

Woodson said the two students were seniors, but because the incident is an active investigation, any further updates would need to come from IMPD.

"We ask our North Central High School family to remain respectful during this challenging time and keep the student receiving medical attention in your thoughts," she said in the video.