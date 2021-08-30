Police arrest man suspected of 3 separate shootings on Indy's east side

James Chatman now faces five charges including attempted murder and aggravated battery.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man who they say is a suspect in three separate shootings on the east side of Indianapolis in August.

James Chatman, 30, was located and arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in a shooting in the 4400 block of Washington Street on Aug. 16.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said this arrest was "particularly significant" because Chatman is a suspect in two other shootings.

The first happened on Aug. 11 in the 4400 block of E. Washington Street and the second happened the next day in the 50 block of S. Linwood Avenue.

Chatman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for the Aug. 16 shooting. He's now facing five felony charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon.

Chatman will appear in court for a pretrial conference hearing on Nov. 4, at 9 a.m.