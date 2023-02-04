Man arrested for shooting, wounding person on Indy's northeast side

Joe Hendrick, 21, is accused of shooting and wounding a person in the 7000 block of American Way on Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives arrested a 21-year-old man accused of shooting and wounding a person on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Friday night.

IMPD aggravated assault detectives arrested 21-year-old Joe Hendrick for battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and domestic battery.

Hendrick is accused of a shooting that happened in the 7000 block of American Way, near the intersection of East 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

Police said they were called to the area at around 6:30 p.m. and found a person who was shot. Police didn't detail the extent of that person's injuries aside from saying they were "awake and breathing."

Police records say a victim identified Hedrick as a suspect. IMPD said Saturday that officers tracked Hedrick down and arrested him.