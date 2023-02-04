Man arrested for shooting, wounding person on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives arrested a 21-year-old man accused of shooting and wounding a person on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Friday night.
IMPD aggravated assault detectives arrested 21-year-old Joe Hendrick for battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and domestic battery.
Hendrick is accused of a shooting that happened in the 7000 block of American Way, near the intersection of East 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue.
Police said they were called to the area at around 6:30 p.m. and found a person who was shot. Police didn't detail the extent of that person's injuries aside from saying they were "awake and breathing."
Police records say a victim identified Hedrick as a suspect. IMPD said Saturday that officers tracked Hedrick down and arrested him.
As of Saturday, formal charges had not been filed against Hedrick. Final charging decisions will be made by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.