Police arrest Ft. Wayne man in weekend shooting downtown

Just after 3:30 a.m. IMPD officers patrolling the area of East Georgia Street heard multiple gunshots and found a man shot. After getting a description of the alleged shooter, officers and Indiana State troopers located the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Carnell Williams of Ft. Wayne.



IMPD aggravated assault detectives spoke with a witness that was able to identify Williams as the alleged shooter. Police also recovered a gun they believe Williams used in the shooting.



Williams was arrested on preliminarily charges of criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license. The Marion County Prosecutors Office will make a final charging decision.