Police arrest Ft. Wayne man in weekend shooting downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police and State troopers made a quick arrest early Sunday morning after a shooting in downtown Indianapolis.
Just after 3:30 a.m. IMPD officers patrolling the area of East Georgia Street heard multiple gunshots and found a man shot. After getting a description of the alleged shooter, officers and Indiana State troopers located the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Carnell Williams of Ft. Wayne.
IMPD aggravated assault detectives spoke with a witness that was able to identify Williams as the alleged shooter. Police also recovered a gun they believe Williams used in the shooting.
Williams was arrested on preliminarily charges of criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license. The Marion County Prosecutors Office will make a final charging decision.
Police have not shared the name of the victim, whose injuries were described as critical when he was first transported to the hospital.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).