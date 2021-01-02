Police arrest Connersville man for stabbing utility worker

Devin Michael Franklin, 26, of Connersville is being held in the Fayette County Jail for attempted murder and resisting arrest.

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Connersville police arrested a man Saturday for stabbing and seriously injuring a utility worker on the north side of city.

The worker, Darrin Poore, 34, of Straughn, is recovering from his injuries in an Indianapolis hospital, according to a media release from CPD.

Police were called 2144 Vermont Avenue in Connersville on Saturday for a reported stabbing. Officers found Poore with life-threatening cuts and stab wounds.

A witness described Franklin running from the scene, and after a brief foot pursuit, officers used a taser to subdue and apprehend him.

Police say Poore was working for Ohio Valley Gas at the Vermont residence when he encountered Franklin, who was armed with a knife. Poore was treated by medics at the scene, then flown to Indianapolis where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

Franklin was treated for minor skin abrasions at Reid Hospital in Connersville before he was cleared for incarceration.