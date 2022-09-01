Police arrest 3 teens in series of Bartholomew County thefts

Three teens were arrested in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and Bartholomew County.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County arrested three teens in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and elsewhere in the county.

Arrested were:

Dakota C. Purvis, 18, Columbus

Antwaun T. Jones, 18, Elizabethtown

A 16-year-old male whose name was not shared due to his age

The Columbus Police Department Intelligence Led Policing Unit, which includes officers from both the city and Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office, detected a summer crime trend happening in the northeast and southeast parts of Columbus.

Burglaries at Nexus Park, the Columbus Bowling Center and Whipker’s Market were part of the investigation, along with thefts of vehicles and multiple thefts from vehicles that included guns.

Tips from the public and police led to the three arrests.

Bartholomew County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jones on Aug. 11 in a vehicle that was reported stolen from Columbus.

Columbus police officers arrested Purvis on Aug. 25 for the burglary at Whipker’s Market, as well as resisting law enforcement and theft of a firearm from a vehicle on Thompson Drive in Columbus.

Columbus police officers arrested Jones again, along with the 16-year-old, on Aug. 26 on burglary charges for their roles in a break-in at the Columbus Bowling Center.

Both Jones and Purvis are in the Bartholomew County Jail.