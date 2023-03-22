Police: 3 wounded in south Indianapolis shooting

Officers were called to St. Francis hospital early Wednesday, where two people were seeking treatment for apparent gunshot wounds.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after three people were shot early Wednesday morning on Indianapolis' south side.

An IMPD spokesperson said officers were called just before 1 a.m. to St. Francis Hospital, 8111 South Emerson Avenue, where two women were seeking treatment for apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were said to be in stable condition.

A short time later, the spokesperson said investigators had determined that a third person, an adult male, was shot in the same incident. He was also reported to be in stable condition at a hospital.

Police are trying to determine if the shootings stemmed from a domestic dispute and took place in an apartment in the 300 block of Sandra Lane, which is near South Madison and East Troy avenues.