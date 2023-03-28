Police: 19th Street shooting leaves 1 person critically injured

The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after police discovered a person shot Monday in a car at an Indianapolis intersection.

An IMPD spokesperson said officers were sent to a report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Rural Street. When police arrived, they found a person inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was said to be in critical condition.

There's no word on whether police have identified a suspect in the case, nor if a motive has been determined.