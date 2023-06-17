Police: 17-year-old killed, another injured in shooting at Lawrence apartment complex

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex near East 59th Street and Lee Road early Saturday.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Lawrence apartment complex early Saturday.

Around 5:20 a.m. on June 17, Lawrence Police Department officers responding for reports of shots fired in the area were called to an apartment complex on Beatle Drive, near Lee Road and East 59th Street, for reports of a person shot.

There they located a 17-year-old male inside an apartment in the 5800 block of Beatle Drive, who was pronounced dead, Lawrence police told 13News.

A second 17-year-old male was found in another apartment with a graze wound and transported to Eskenazi Hospital in good condition, police said.

No suspect information was immediately available. Lawrence police told 13News they believe the shooting was targeted and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.