Crime

Police: 1 person wounded in Tibbs Avenue shooting

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of North Tibbs Avenue.
Credit: WTHR
IMPD car at an Indianapolis crime scene.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening. 

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Tibbs Avenue, which is just west of downtown.

Police haven't shared many details but a spokesperson said officers responding to a report of a shooting found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was conscious when taken to a hospital, police said.

There's no word on whether police have identified a suspect or determined a motive in the case.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.

