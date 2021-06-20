Police: 1 killed, 4 injured in northern Indiana shooting

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at a shopping center in Granger.

GRANGER, Ind. — Authorities say one man was killed and four other people were injured in an early morning shooting in northern Indiana.

Police identified the victim as 26-year-old Victor Anthwan Kyle, Jr. The other four had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

