Plainfield pursuit ends in deadly crash in Putnam County

State police are investigating after the driver crashed and died on U.S. 40 Saturday afternoon.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — State Police accident reconstruction investigators were called to the scene of a deadly crash in Putnam County Saturday afternoon, July 2, 2022. A car pursued by Plainfield Police from Hendricks County along U.S. 40 crashed near Putnam County 550 East, killing the driver.

Authorities have not identified the driver, pending notification of their family.

*Note: The video accompanying this report is a 13News investigation of police pursuit policies from March 2022.

The pursuit began at approximately 1:20 p.m. when Plainfield received a report of a possible intoxicated or impaired driver in a black Chevrolet Malibu driving west on Main Street (U.S. 40) at Clarks Road

An officer then observed the vehicle traveling westbound, swerving and committing traffic violations, and activated his emergency lights before stopping the car at U.S 40 and Cartersburg Road, according to a media release from Plainfield Police.

After the the car was stopped, officers noticed fresh paint from a recent crash and believed the Malibu may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash. The driver refused to comply with police requests to get out of the car, and fled west on U.S. 40 through Stilesville with Plainfield officers in pursuit.

After entering Putnam County, police said the Malibu left the roadway and crashed.

The driver was pronounced deceased on scene.