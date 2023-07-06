Police seek suspects in Plainfield road rage shooting that wounded juvenile

Investigators say words were exchanged between the occupants of two vehicles before one of the drivers fired shots at the other car.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that wounded a juvenile Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the area of Township Line Road and Bluewood Way around 9 p.m. on the northeast side of Plainfield. They arrived on scene to find a juvenile male who had been shot at least twice in the back seat of a silver Kia Optima.

Medics took the victim, whose age was not released, to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis. His condition is not known at this time.

Investigators believe the shooting began as a road rage incident between three or four males in a silver Dodge Charger and the three males in the Optima. Words were reportedly exchanged between the occpupants of the vehicles in the 2700 block of East Main Street before the cars headed west on Township Line Road.

The driver of the Charger reportedly fired several shots through the open passenger window of his vehicle, striking the Optima on the rear driver's side of that vehicle.

The driver of the Charger drove away from the area, while the Optima drove to Township Line Road and Bluewood Way and notified police.