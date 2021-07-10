Pittsboro police looking for man who allegedly approached child at bus stop

Police said the incident happened in the Jefferson Park neighborhood Wednesday morning.

PITTSBORO, Ind. — The Pittsboro Police Department is looking into a report of an alleged child abduction attempt at a bus stop Wednesday morning.

The incident reportedly happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the Jefferson Park subdivision at the corner of Declaration and Ambassador drives.

A 9-year-old boy told police he was waiting at a bus stop when he was approached by a man driving a white van with multiple dents and scratches.

The boy said the man asked him if he wanted ice cream, but there were no ice cream logos on the van.

Then, the boy said the man got out of the van through the back doors and told police he saw several plastic bags in the van.

The boy said he ran from the van to a nearby pond. The man reportedly yelled an expletive at the boy and drove away.

The victim said the suspect was a heavy-set, Black man with "a half beard" and was wearing a black and white striped shirt, dark pants, and white shoes.

Police are still investigating the incident and encourage everyone to report any credible information to their local law enforcement agencies.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Pittsboro Police Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.