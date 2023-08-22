Court docs: Fender bender leads to fight outside Pike Township elementary school

The alleged incident happened Monday around 8:15 a.m. outside of Eastbrook Elementary School.

INDIANAPOLIS — Pike Township police are investigating an altercation between multiple women that happened Monday morning outside of an elementary school.

According to court documents, police responded to a report of a person struck in the parking lot at Eastbrook Elementary School, located at 7625 New August Road, near West 79th Street and Georgetown Road, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Aug. 21.

Court documents say police spoke with a woman who "seemed to be in pain and discomfort."

The victim told police she arrived to drop her kid off at school and stopped behind a blue car, which was driven by a 34-year-old woman. The victim said the blue car backed up and crashed into the front of her car.

According to court documents, the victim said she got out of the car to speak with the driver who crashed into her car, but the driver did not get out of the car.

Moments later, a 42-year-old woman allegedly walked up to the incident and began arguing with the victim.

When the alleged driver at fault got out of the car to look at the damage, the victim said the driver pulled her to the ground by her hair, the other woman pushed her, and then the driver got back in her car and hit her with it.

Police then spoke with the alleged suspect, who was placed in handcuffs for battery and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to court documents, the suspect told police a car in front of her started to back up, so she wanted to avoid getting hit but then backed up too quickly and crashed into the victim's car.

Court documents say the suspect, who claims her phone was dead so she could not call 911, gave her insurance information to the victim.

According to court documents, police looked at surveillance video from Eastbrook Elementary School.

Court documents say the surveillance video confirmed the victim's allegations of how the fight escalated. The video allegedly shows the victim stepping in front of the suspect's car as she tries to leave and nearly hitting the suspect. That's when the video allegedly shows the suspect getting out of the car and pulling the victim to the ground by her hair and the other woman getting involved.

Police arrested the suspect on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, battery, failure to stop for an occupied vehicle and operating a vehicle without a license.

According to police, the second suspect was not arrested but is expected to be charged for battery for her alleged involvement.