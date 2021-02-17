Petition against IMPD takeover bill growing

State Representative Cherrish Pryor and other members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus started the petition about a week-and-a-half ago.

INDIANAPOLIS — The number of signatures is growing for an online petition to stop a state takeover of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Wednesday afternoon, the online signature count passed 1,650 people, who all oppose the anti-community police bill and similar legislation.

The authors of legislation for the state to take control of IMPD are Senators Jack Sandlin and Scott Baldwin.

Sandlin told 13News that prior to writing the proposal, he spoke with several police officers but had not had conversations with Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, nor with IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. Sandlin and Baldwin are former police officers. Sandlin expressed concerns about last year's record homicide numbers.

But the state representative behind the petition to stop the legislation told 13News why she believes the takeover idea was created in the first place.

"This bill came about because some police officers were not happy with what was going on at the local levels, so a legislature decided well, you know what, we will just take it out of the hands for locals. But that is not the way to solve police and community relations," Pryor said.