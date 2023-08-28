Peru woman arrested for alleged drunk driving with 3-year-old in car

Indiana State Police said the 29-year-old woman blew a 0.263% in a preliminary test, which is more than three times the legal limit.

PERU, Indiana — An Indiana State Police trooper arrested a 29-year-old woman from Peru Saturday night for alleged drunk driving with a young child in the car.

According to ISP, a trooper was looking for a car that hit a utility pole and left the scene near U.S. 31 and Blair Pike shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 26.

The trooper found and stopped the car near U.S. 31 and County Road 100 North, which is about a mile from where the crash happened.

ISP said the driver showed signs of impairment, failed field sobriety tests and blew a 0.263% in a preliminary test, which is more than three times the legal limit. The trooper said a 3-year-old was also in the back seat of the car.

The trooper took the suspect to a hospital for a certified test, with the results still pending, and then took her to the Miami County Jail on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, neglect of a dependent and leaving the scene of a crash.

According to ISP, the trooper contacted the Department of Child Services, and the child was released to a family member.