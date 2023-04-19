Peru man facing 6 counts of child molesting

Troopers arrested 29-year-old Daniel McNear, of Peru, on Tuesday.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — A man from Peru, Indiana, is facing multiple counts of child molesting.

On Friday, April 14, the Miami County Department of Child Services contacted detectives with the Indiana State Police Peru Post about allegations of child molesting involving 29-year-old Daniel McNear, of Peru.

An investigation led to McNear's arrest Tuesday.

McNear faces six counts of child molesting, a Level 1 felony, and two counts of child molesting, a Level 4 felony.

McNear was taken to the Miami County Jail and is scheduled to have his initial hearing Thursday, April 20 at 8:30 a.m.