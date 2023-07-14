Person wounded in shooting at Anderson gas station; ISP investigating after deputy fired gun

Aundray Lamonte Ivy Jr., 20, was wounded during the gunfire.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating after a Madison County deputy was involved in a shooting early Friday in Anderson.

According to ISP, Deputy Robert Lemon was patrolling an area near 5th Street and Jackson Street when he claims someone at the Jackson Mart gas station began firing in his direction.

The deputy got out of his car and fired at least one shot at the people at the gas station.

It was later learned that another car drove past the Jackson Mart and fired shots at the people at the pumps and then drove away.

Aundray Lamonte Ivy Jr., 20, was wounded during the gunfire. He was taken to a hospital and treated and released.

ISP is working to determine if Ivy was hit by a bullet fired by someone in the car that drove past or by the deputy.