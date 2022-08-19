x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Person shot at Castleton motel

The incident happened Friday at 8110 Shadeland Ave., near East 82nd Street and Interstate 69, around 10:15 a.m.
Credit: WTHR/Russ Govert
A person was shot Friday, Aug. 19 around 10:15 a.m. at the Red Roof Inn in Castleton, located at 8110 Shadeland Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Friday morning at the Red Roof Inn in Castleton.

Police responded to a report of a person shot at 8110 Shadeland Ave., near East 82nd Street and Interstate 69, around 10:15 a.m.

Police arrived and found someone who had been shot. Police have not given the person's condition at this time.

Credit: WTHR/Russ Govert
A person was shot Friday, Aug. 19 around 10:15 a.m. at the Red Roof Inn in Castleton, located at 8110 Shadeland Ave.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

What other people are reading: 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

IMPD: Man found shot at near south side gas station

Before You Leave, Check This Out