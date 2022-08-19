Person shot at Castleton motel

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Friday morning at the Red Roof Inn in Castleton.
Police responded to a report of a person shot at 8110 Shadeland Ave., near East 82nd Street and Interstate 69, around 10:15 a.m.
Police arrived and found someone who had been shot. Police have not given the person's condition at this time.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
