Person shot in northwest Indy, police investigate

IMPD says the victim is "awake and breathing."

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' northwest side Sunday evening.

Around 6 p.m., police responded to a report of a person shot near Michigan Road and West 66th Street. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound.

Police didn't provide a condition on the victim but said he is "awake and breathing."

If you have information, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.