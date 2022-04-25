x
Crime

1 in critical condition after shooting on Indy's south side

Police said the shooting happened in the 8800 block of St. Peter Street around 2:45 p.m. Monday.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on Indy's south side. 

Police said the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 8800 block of St. Peter Street, near Madison Avenue and County Line Road. 

Medics transported the victim to Methodist Hospital. 

Police have not released any suspect information.

