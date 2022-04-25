1 in critical condition after shooting on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on Indy's south side.
Police said the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 8800 block of St. Peter Street, near Madison Avenue and County Line Road.
Medics transported the victim to Methodist Hospital.
Police have not released any suspect information.
