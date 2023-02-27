State police shoot man on Indy's south side

The shooting happened Monday shortly after 10 a.m. near East Southport Road and Interstate 65.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police shot a man Monday morning on the city's south side.

The incident happened near the intersection of Sundance Drive and McFarland Boulevard, which is by East Southport Road and Interstate 65, shortly after 10 a.m.

An ISP spokesperson told 13News that troopers came across a man wanted on several warrants who was inside a nearby Quality Inn & Suites.

Troopers say the suspect ran, hopped into a car and sped off. He crashed into a lake near Sundance Apartments, jumped out of the car and ran.

At some point during the incident, there was an exchange of gunfire. No police were injured in the incident, and the suspect was taken to a hospital in stable condition.