INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed on Indianapolis' near east side Thursday morning.

Around 4:15 on June 22, officers responded to the 500 block of North Dearborn Street, north of East Michigan Street, for a report of a person shot.

There they located a victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional information on the circumstances of the shooting was not immediately available.