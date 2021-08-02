x
Person killed in third deadly Indianapolis shooting Sunday

A fourth person was killed in a shooting Sunday night on the near east side.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a third deadly shooting Sunday night. 

This incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. 

Officers were called to the 3700 block of E New York Street for a report of a person shot. 

When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound(s). 

The victim was pronounced dead by medics at the scene shortly after. 

No other information was immediately available. 

This is the third deadly shooting in Indianapolis Sunday. Nearly two hours before, two people were killed in a shooting in the 4100 block of East 35th Street just before 10 p.m. Details about the victims in this shooting also have not yet been released. 

The first deadly shooting of the day happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday. 

Downtown District officers responded to 934 N. Pennsylvania Street on a report of shots fired in the rear of the Living Room Lounge.  

Officers located a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound on the patio near the parking lot in back of the bar. Medics arrived and pronounced the man deceased at the scene. Authorities have not shared his name.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).