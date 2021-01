Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 1900 block of Coil Street around 6 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting on the city's north side Sunday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 1900 block of W Coil Street near W 64th Street and Michigan Road around 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a victim who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after.