Officers were called to the 3400 block of North Oxford Street, near East 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue, just before 8 a.m. on reports of a person shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot and killed on the city's near northeast side Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived, they located a person, who was pronounced dead at the scene.