Police were called to the 6100 block of Bordeaux Court, near East 62nd Street and Binford Boulevard, around 5:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that left a person in serious condition Tuesday morning on the city's northeast side.

Police were called to the 6100 block of Bordeaux Court, near East 62nd Street and Binford Boulevard, around 5:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired.

Police listed the person in serious condition.