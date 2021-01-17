Two people in serious condition after separate shootings on the south side

IMPD officers were called to the 8200 block of S Meridian Street around 5 p.m. and then the 4100 block of Burkhart Drive shortly after.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in serious condition after being shot on the south side of Indianapolis Sunday evening.

IMPD officers were first called to the 8200 block of S Meridian Street shortly after 5 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim who had been shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

About 30 minutes later, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 4100 block of Burkhart Drive and located a victim who had been shot.

The victim was also listed in serious condition and transported to an area hospital.

The two shooting scenes are about 4.5 miles apart.

The investigation is ongoing.