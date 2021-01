Officers responded to reports of a person shot near E 42nd Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that injured a person on Saturday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 4000 block of Newburgh Drive near E 42nd Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a victim who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.