INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the city's near east side that left one person in critical condition Sunday night.

Police responded to the 2500 block of East Washington Street, near South Rural Street and East New York Street, around 10 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

When police arrived, they located a person, who they said was in critical condition.