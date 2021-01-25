Person in critical condition after shooting on Indy's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot on the city's far east side Monday morning.
Police were called to an apartment complex in the 11000 block of Redskin Place, near 30th Street and North German Church Road, around 2:20 a.m. on a report of a person shot.
A sergeant at the scene told 13News the victim was found in the parking lot and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Check back for updates.
RELATED: 'Largest mass casualty shooting in more than a decade' leaves 6 dead on Indy's northeast side early Sunday