INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a shooting on the city's east side left one person in critical condition Sunday night.

Police were called to the 3600 block of North Franklin Road, near 38th Street and North Post Road, shortly before 10:30 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

Police confirmed a person was shot at the location and listed them in critical condition.