Shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot at 7373 N Shadeland Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a Tuesday evening shooting at a northeast side shopping center.

When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.